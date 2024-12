Should old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind?

Should old acquaintance be forgot

In the days of auld lang syne

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne

And surely, you will buy your cup

And surely, I’ll buy mine!

We’ll take a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne

We two who’ve paddled in the stream

From morning sun ’til night

The seas between us roared and swelled

Since the days of auld lang syne

For old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind

Should old acquaintance be forgot

For the sake of auld lang syne

For old acquaintance be forgot

And never brought to mind

Should old acquaintance be forgot

In the days of auld lang syne?

For auld lang syne, my dear

For auld lang syne

We’ll drink a cup of kindness yet

For the sake of auld lang syne

RIKTIG GODT NYTT ÅR!